Mediterranean Tales 10x30 mins A literary odyssey around the shores of the Mediterranean, from Tangier to Alexandria in the footsteps of Mark Twain. Irma Kurtz "Soho's last existentialist" follows the route of Mark Twain's classic travelogue The Innocents Abroad to meet the writers, poets and artists of the Mediterranean in a journey that encompasses locations as varied as the ancient port of Marseilles, the lagoons of Venice, the pilgrim's city of Jerusalem and the deserts of Syria.