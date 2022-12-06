Not Available

A chilling drama series inspired by the real-life story of research medium Allison Dubois. Allison, a strong-willed young mother of three, a devoted wife and law student begins to suspect that she can talk to dead people, see the future in her dreams and read people's thoughts. Fearing for her mental health, she turns for support to her husband, Joe, an aerospace engineer, who slowly comes to believe that what his wife is telling him just might be true. The real challenge is convincing her boss – and the other doubters in the criminal justice system -- that her psychic abilities can give them the upper hand.