Welcome to the Meego guide at TV Tome. "Bronson Pinchot returns to series television as Meego from planet Marmazon 4.0, an alien wise beyond his 9,000 years, whose spaceship crashes onto Earth. Meego is discovered by three children: Alex, Maggie and Trip Parker, who could use a little TLC and pass him off to their single dad, Dr. Edward Parker, as the perfect caretaker. Originally intending to stay only until his spaceship can be repaired, Meego has a change of heart and decides to move in after he becomes emotionally attached to the kids, particularly to young Alex, and realizes that he has an out-of-this-world knack for child-rearing on Earth." (CBS press release) A strange new form of sitcom crashed and burned early in the 1997-1998 season: what might be called the "obnoxious male Mary Poppins" genre, in which the unquestioned sweepstakes winner of entity-with-supernatural-powers-you-would-least-likely-allow-within-miles-of-your-children was Bronson Pinchot as Meego.