Meet Ricky Gervais was a chat show written and hosted by the comedy writer and performer Ricky Gervais. It was produced by Talkback for Channel 4 in 2000 (repeated 2003) and ran for one series on Friday nights. The show aired throughout the time Ricky Gervais was also writing the first series of the highly successful The Office for BBC2. Guests were 'supposedly' interviewed by Gervais in the original TV studio chairs of famous people. Gervais was seated in Michael Aspel's Aspel & Co leather chair and guests seated in Ronnie Corbett's monologue chair, and Grandad from Only Fools and Horses' armchair. The guests included John Virgo, Tony Hart, Penny Smith and Sir Jimmy Saville.