Meet The Izzards

Not Available

Eddie Izzard - actor, comedian, transvestite and marathon-runner extraordinaire - is about to embark on a remarkable journey using his own DNA as the road map. Locked within each of us is a genetic history book that reveals not only our deep ancestry, but also the migration of mankind across the globe. Using recent scientific breakthroughs and the help of geneticists, Eddie will unlock the secrets of where he - and we - came from. It will make Eddie the first person in Britain to use his own DNA to retrace his ancestors' journey across thousands of miles and nearly 200,000 years of history. A two-part special screening on consecutive days, this is the epic story of humanity’s journey from our shared origins in Africa 10,000 generations ago all the way to Eddie Izzard.