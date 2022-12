Not Available

Meet the Orangutans is a window into the extraordinary daily drama of the world's oldest Orangutan Sanctuary. From babies being bottle-fed and wearing nappies, to teenagers being taught how to climb trees, and wounded Orangutans arriving at the sanctuary needing urgent veterinary care, there is never a dull moment. The human carers, run by eccentric Brit Sue Sheward, are every bit as colourful too, and the jury's still out on who rules the roost - the staff or the apes.