Meet The Smiths

Kenny Smith and Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith must manage a household that has many moving parts to accomplish their goal: keeping their large family of big personalities happy, healthy and going strong -- together. That becomes quite an accomplishment in the face of a friendly competitive streak that Kenny and Gwen have when it comes to dealing with their five kids and their relationship to each other. Whether they're trying to one-up each other with anniversary gifts, haggling over when and how to renovate a bathroom, figuring out how to teach their kids an important lesson, or challenging each other to a foot race, Kenny and Gwen do everything in a big way -- with a lot of fun and a whole lot of love.