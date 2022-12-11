Meet Up at the Pokémon House?

Not Available

It introduces new Pokémon news, show off the games, and feature wall-to-wall Pocket Monsters. The show's setting is "Pokénchi", a house where residents of different ages and gender gather together, united by their love for Pokémon, to deliver new reasons to love Pokémon, and of course, Pokémon news, all with that special Pokémon love! There are segments where the residents go visit people all over the country, as well as segments where the viewers come visit Pokénchi to have Pokémon battles. The one thing all the residents of "Pokénchi" have in common is that they all love Pokémon! "Pokénchi" is the shortened form of Pokémon Uchi which translates as "Pokémon House". Their lives are filled with Pokémon! Sometimes they share the latest Pokémon news with each other, other times they play the video games or card game together... and every week, various incidents occur in this life they lead! Everyone, gather at Pokénchi every Sunday morning!