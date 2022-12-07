Not Available

MEGA BUILDERS is a fast-paced, character-driven show that focuses on the world’s biggest and most intriguing engineering challenges – the projects that are making history, and the people who are making it happen. The show relies heavily on “at-the-scene” verity and access to great characters. It’s an up-close look at the pressure engineers and construction crews face every day… the stress of crushing deadlines, cost over-runs, and trying to achieve what often seems like the impossible. MEGA BUILDERS provides viewers with an exciting, stimulating, inside look at some of the most spectacular mega-projects of our time.