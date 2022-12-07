Not Available

"MegaDrive" is the show where we take the most extreme vehicles on land, sea and air and push them to their limits. And then we push them further. Hosted by fresh faced comedian and horrible driver Johnny Pemberton, "MegaDrive" follows Johnny as he learns to use and abuse some of the biggest, craziest, and most dangerous vehicles the world has ever seen while simultaneously becoming best friends and worst enemies with the vehicles' owners. From Miami to Maine, to Mexicali and back, Johnny crisscrosses the country in search of the ultimate ride while trying not to get his butt kicked or killed. Whether it's an M-1 battle tank, a jet powered semi truck, a fighter jet or hover craft, Johnny will find a way to drive it, break it, hump it, or all of the above.