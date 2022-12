Not Available

Banjo Ohkawara (Yuichi Kimura) is a police inspector who is known to solve many cases, including the most difficult ones. But in actuality, it is private detective Daigoro Tenkaichi (Shota Matsuda) who solves these cases. Banjo passively supports Daigoro's brilliant deductions. Helping them is rookie detective Mana Fujii (Yu Kashii).