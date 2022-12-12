MEKONG TREASURE

Zircon often dreams of seeing herself in traditional Thai clothes. and the incident that he was always killed She is an archaeological museum with a rich annual Walk for the continuity of Kanpur , her father was an archaeologist who deftly. She got the full course from her father. Phetai has been contacted by Aswin, a young police officer of the Antiquities Task Force to investigate antiques in his possession. But when Zircon examined it, it was found that it was a fake. This made Sia furious and ordered his subordinates to catch the person who dyed the cat and punish him. That cat dyeer was Songphop, a crafty antique dealer. or known in the industry as a savage proHe used his deceit to trick Sia into believing that Zircon was a ignorant archaeologist. and proved by tumbling at the seminar where Phatai was a speaker in which the two worlds use his cunning skill to attack until the zircon can't continue Two worlds with zircon was very painful. And then the two met again.
View Full Cast >