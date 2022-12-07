Mel B: It's A Scary World

Not Available

"From party girl 'Scary Spice' to the ultimate new millennium mom, the British beauty is now all grown up, but her famous no-holds-barred approach to life remains the same as she combines 24/7 chaos, from live shows to acting gigs, with her life as wife and mom," Style said in a show description. "Mel B is confident, hilarious and outrageously entertaining," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president of The Style Network. "Style is all about transformations, and we love that Mel has evolved her image and sought new challenges throughout her career while also taking on the ups, downs and everything in between that come with motherhood and marriage."