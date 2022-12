Not Available

Three-part thriller serial by Francis Durbridge. BBC. BAFTA winner Peter Barkworth stars in this captivating BBC murder mystery as Guy Foster, a journalist turned wannabe novelist who finds himself ensnared in a puzzling homicide case when he's framed for the brutal murder of his wife. Facing a life sentence, Guy races against the clock and launches his own investigation into the slaying, only to discover that he's at the center of a twisted web of intrigue and deceit.