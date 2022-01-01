Not Available

Melissa Harris-Perry (also abbreviated MHP) is a current affairs and political commentary television program on MSNBC hosted by American author and academic Melissa Harris-Perry. An open-minded college professor, Ms. Perry uses the show as a bully pulpit for progressive views. The program airs in the morning on weekends. Harris-Perry had been a frequent contributor and guest host for the network until it was announced that she will host a program of her own. The eponymous show debuted on February 18, 2012.