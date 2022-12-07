Melissa & Joey

Not Available

Mel is a local politician from a political family. When a family scandal leaves her niece, Lennox, and nephew, Ryder, without their parents, Mel takes them in. Joe is a former commodities trader left bankrupt after a ponzi scheme who is searching for a job. Just when Mel finds it hard to handle an instant family, her career and her own personal life, she meets and hires Joe to become the family's nanny.