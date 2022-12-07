Not Available

Melissa & Joey

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Mel is a local politician from a political family. When a family scandal leaves her niece, Lennox, and nephew, Ryder, without their parents, Mel takes them in. Joe is a former commodities trader left bankrupt after a ponzi scheme who is searching for a job. Just when Mel finds it hard to handle an instant family, her career and her own personal life, she meets and hires Joe to become the family's nanny.

Cast

Melissa Joan HartMelissa Burke
Joey LawrenceJoe Longo
Taylor SpreitlerLennox Scanlon
Nick RobinsonRyder Scanlon

