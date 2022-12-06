Melissa & Tye

Not Available

Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Melissa Rycroft has definitely succeeded in turning heartbreak into redemption. After having her heart broken on The Bachelor, and becoming a hugely popular contestant on "Dancing with the Stars," Melissa ignited a major television hosting career and reconnected with the "real" man of her dreams, hometown boyfriend Tye Strickland. Now married with a young daughter, Melissa is about to embark on her biggest journey yet -- moving to Los Angeles to pursue her Hollywood dreams, while managing a long-distance relationship.