This highly successful spin-off of Beverly Hills, 90210 followed the exploits of a group of young adults from various backgrounds residing in a Los Angeles apartment complex. Melrose Place airs on SoapNet, weeknights at 6 PM Eastern/Pacific. FOX Broadcast History July 1992 - May 1994: Wednesdays 9:00 PM September 1994 - May 1999: Mondays 8:00 PM