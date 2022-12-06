This highly successful spin-off of Beverly Hills, 90210 followed the exploits of a group of young adults from various backgrounds residing in a Los Angeles apartment complex. Melrose Place airs on SoapNet, weeknights at 6 PM Eastern/Pacific. FOX Broadcast History July 1992 - May 1994: Wednesdays 9:00 PM September 1994 - May 1999: Mondays 8:00 PM
|Thomas Calabro
|Michael Mancini
|Heather Locklear
|Amanda Woodward
|Josie Bissett
|Jane Mancini
|Rob Estes
|Kyle McBride
|Kelly Rutherford
|Megan Lewis
|Jack Wagner
|Peter Burns
View Full Cast >