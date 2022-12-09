Not Available

Memories

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Katsuhiro Otomo

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Madhouse

"Memories" is made up of three separate science-fiction stories. In the first, "Magnetic Rose," four space travelers are drawn into an abandoned spaceship that contains a world created by one woman's memories. In "Stink Bomb," a young lab assistant accidentally transforms himself into a human biological weapon set on a direct course for Tôkyô. The final episode, "Cannon Fodder," depicts a day in the life of a city whose entire purpose is the firing of cannons at an unseen enemy.

Cast

Keaton YamadaChichioya
Gara TakashimaEva Friedel
Keiko YamamotoHahaoya
Tsutomu IsobeHeintz
Kôichi YamaderaMiguel Costrela
Yu HayashiShounen

