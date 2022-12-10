Memories Of Forgetting

Not Available

Jim, 30s, is a filmmaker who had a special relationship with Michael, 20s, an actor he worked with five years ago. In the midst of shooting a film, Michael quit from the project. While Metro Manila is in a lockdown, the two meet again. Their dynamics becomes volatile, fighting at some point and making love the next moment. Jim's mother, Yvonne, dies and 'gets in the way.' Once again, their relationship is halted. After sometime, at a wedding, Jim and Michael meet again. Will they finally seize the chance to realize their protracted relationship?