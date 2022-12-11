Memories of Love

Not Available

A young couple finds their love rekindled after being separated for ten years. Lu Fei, a seemingly perfect Prince Charming unexpectedly encounters the stubborn and rebellious young lady Xin Chen. Despite their clashing personalities, they find themselves drawn to one another and eventually fall in love. However, they later separate, and it is not until ten years later, when Lu Fei lets go of his newly burgeoning company overseas and returns to search for Xin Chen, that they rediscover the meaning of their love.