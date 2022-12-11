Memory Love

Not Available

Can one life and two hearts be saved? Qiao Jia-en and her boyfriend, Wang Xiu-kai, return to Taiwan from overseas to reunite with her estranged wealthy father. But when the couple gets into a car accident, Jia-en suffers a concussion and memory loss while Shu-kai becomes brain dead. Jia-en’s friend, Zhao Ai-li, takes advantage of the situation and takes Jia-en’s place in meeting with Jia-en’s father and assumes her place in a privileged life. Meanwhile, when pastry chef Xing Shao-tian collapses at a banquet, he needs an immediate heart transplant and ends up receiving Shu-kai’s heart. When Shao-tian fatefully meets Jia-en, he is drawn to her. So is Shao-tian’s half-brother, Duan Ruo-fan. Can Shao-tian help Jia-en regain her memory and her rightful place in life?