Memory Princess

Collin is just a normal man who lives in an inn with two beautiful sister who are both in love with him. One day, he begins dreaming of a beautiful woman named Felia who begs him to save her. At the outskirts of town, there is a forbidden cave and Collin believes that she is imprisoned there. When a wandering female adventurer comes to town and takes up residence in their inn, Collin decides to go with her into the cave. Felia's body has been rescued, but now, Colllin must convince the fragments of her soul to return to her flesh once more