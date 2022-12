Not Available

Actor Neil Morrissey and chef Richard Fox are on a mission to bring a taste of England to the FIFA World Cup in South Africa 2010. The budding brewers are taking a truckload of their own brand beers, as well as some from other British Micro-breweries on a 3000 mile road trip from Dar Es Salaam, through the dangers and delights of Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana and into South Africa, finishing at the World Cup.