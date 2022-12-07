Not Available

On the surface, there’s not all that much to say about Long Bay. It’s small town, much like any one of a thousand other small towns that dot the country – the corner doughnut shop, the struggling economy, the small manufacturers, the crazy characters … and the local five-sheet curling club with carpet from the forties and greasy fish & chips. But you can’t judge a book by its cover, and you can’t judge Long Bay by its surface. Men With Brooms picks up the ongoing story of Long Bay through the adventures and misadventures of four careworn young men brought together by a love of “shuffleboard-on-ice.” And while not great curlers, they’re frequent curlers – and what they lack in skill they make up for in enthusiasm.