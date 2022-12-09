Not Available

Surviving in the wild is hard enough, but imagine braving Mother Nature with only the clothes on your back, the gear you can fit in one bag... and your significant other. New Discovery Channel series MEN WOMEN WILD is a modern tale of survival in which three survivalist couples - including a husband and wife, a boyfriend and girlfriend, and a mother and father - endure the ultimate test of their skills and relationships by taking on the most intense survival journey of their lives.