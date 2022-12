Not Available

How do you stop a dead man from killing in the future ? This is the story of Ajayan (VK Sreenivas), a failed writer, who turns up at a television show and announces that he is going to commit the perfect 7 murders in 7 days. He starts off by killing his first victim. The rest of the series finds an able police team, under DySP Jacob Anookkaran (Ashwin Kumar), trying to stop a well planned and immaculate series of murders