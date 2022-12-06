Not Available

Donovan Mackay (Erik Knudsen, The Guardian) needs help. His mom and dad seem to be going through a second adolescence, while he's going through his first. His best friends, Ira (Stefano Faustini, Tales from the Neverending Story) and Shelley (Alexina Cowan) don't even register on the ˜cool meter' at school. And his main crush, ChloÃ«(Brittany Drisdelle, Tales from the Neverending Story), is so far out of his league she doesn't know he's on the team. Luckily, Donovan has four teenagers living inside his head”Sparks (Jodie Resther, Vampire High, Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Maynard (Mitchell David Rothpan, Arthur) , Skipper (Justin Bradley, Arthur, Mona The Vampire) and RJ (Johnny Griffin, Tales from the Neverending Story. Their mission is to get Donovan through another adventurous and unpredictable day as a teenager in suburban Greenfield Park Junior High. Mental Block is filmed in Montreal, Quebec, Canada