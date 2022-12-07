Not Available

This TV show was started when most of people in Russia were sure, that all the Russian cops are rude, dumb and totally corrupted. The short stories changed a bit this opinion. It launched the epidemic of same TV shows with bad gangsters (the rest of Russian mafia) and good cops. "Cops" is still can be seen, the main heroes now are very famous and actors are can be recognizable in any place in Russia. There are 12 seasons and 4 different TV shows with the same heroes. Some heroes "left" the show, new came but it all didn't broke the interest. I think that this show is the best of the "Cop series" because it was first, had a lot of humor and less gore.