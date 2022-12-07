Meoto Zenzai

Not Available

Chyoko is the daughter of Tanekichi and Otatsu, who are poor. Her parents run a fried dishes shop, but are harassed by moneylenders everyday. Chyoko is bright, but hates being poor. One day, Chyoko begins to work as a geisha even though her parents disapprove. Due to her charming personality she becomes a popular geisha. Choyoko also meets Ryukichi, who works at a cosmetics wholesale store. Ryukichi has lived his life on the wild side and, because of this, his father Hannbei has cut him off from their family. While Ryukichi waits for his father to welcome him back, Ryukichi seduces Chyoko and takes her to a hot-spring inn. The Great Kanto earthquake then strikes and they return to Osaka. Ryukichi and Chyoko rent a small studio apartment. Will their happiness last?