Not Available

Take an exclusive peek inside the adrenaline-fueled world of the real ‘Expendables'. ‘ Mercenaries' shines a light on the murky world of guns for hire, examining their motivations, fears and hopes as they become embroiled in conflict across far-flung frontiers. These soldiers of fortune are modern day equivalents of the Renaissance Condottierri, making headlines as ‘Private Military Companies'. Highly controversial and diverse in methods and morals, are they lawless murderers or honourable guardians of the weak? Frequently hired by governments and multinational corporations, who would these men refuse to fight for? Is there a code of honour amongst them? ‘Mercenaries' will reveal how these soldiers are more than mere Hollywood mythology, as they risk their lives in places most men fear to tread.