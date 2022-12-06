Mercurio's Menu

Not Available

This colourful series mixes two great lifestyle passions - travel and food - with the affable Paul Mercurio as tour guide and cook. Paul is well known to audiences around the world as the star of Strictly Ballroom. He's also been a popular judge on both the Australian and New Zealand editions of Dancing with the Stars. Viewers join Paul on a culinary adventure, discovering Australia's wonderful fresh produce and regional cuisines in magnificent destinations. Then with the help of local chefs and a few interesting characters, Paul cooks up some truly original dishes.