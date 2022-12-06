Not Available

Welcome to the Mercury guide at TV Tome. Mercury is set in the fast paced, cut throat world of print journalism. It revolves around the day to day running of a quality weekly newspaper - The Sunday Mercury. About real people and real journalists in a large metropolitan city in the 90's, this series reveals the methods used by old time reporters to secure a scoop, and the learning curve of the cadets who strive to emulate them. Mercury enters the world of an extraordinary tribe of self-ordained heroes, incurable gossips and rampant egos, who are obsessed with the hunt for an exclusive and the filing of their stories by deadline.