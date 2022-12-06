Welcome to the Mercury guide at TV Tome. Mercury is set in the fast paced, cut throat world of print journalism. It revolves around the day to day running of a quality weekly newspaper - The Sunday Mercury. About real people and real journalists in a large metropolitan city in the 90's, this series reveals the methods used by old time reporters to secure a scoop, and the learning curve of the cadets who strive to emulate them. Mercury enters the world of an extraordinary tribe of self-ordained heroes, incurable gossips and rampant egos, who are obsessed with the hunt for an exclusive and the filing of their stories by deadline.
