She is a true hero who has overcome the troubles and miseries dealt by her mean family and the big city. Her story starts in a small village but ends in Istanbul. Narin has had to overcome many difficulties to come to big city, but once she is there, her luck begins to turn… But the fate crosses her path with Deniz, the daughter of a very rich family; the two girls become good friends. Deniz helps Narin adapt to the life in Istanbul and Narin offers her a warm and true friendship in return. Deniz’s jealous younger sister Irmak, however, is determined to get back the sister she “lost” to Narin. She leaves her luxurious life in Switzerland and returns to İstanbul once and for all. However, Irmak is not alone. Her boyfriend Fırat, the handsome and successful assistant director of a big bank is by her side. Narin quickly realizes that Firat is her long lost lover and is greatly pained that Fırat does not seem to even recognize her. On top of all of this, her law firm takes on the case of Sermet Karayel, a shifty character that Fırat’s bank has given credit to. Narin is put in charge of the case, and as it turns out, Sermet is also a character from her past. However, Narin will soon find out that she is wrong and the love she thought was dead will be reborn from the ashes. It will be stronger than ever. But will the shadows of the past leave Narin in peace?