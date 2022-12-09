Merry Mary

Not Available

Lee Ha Na is Hwang Me Ri, a snack vendor who dreams of becoming a musician. She is an optismistic person like her nickname, Merry, because she was born on Christmas day. She’s the type of person always repays the ‘kindness’ that others give to her. One day, her world begins to start crumbling down when she encounters Ji Hyun Woo as Kang Dae Gu, the chivalry novelist who is younger than her by a year. Since then, both of them are always bickering whenever they meet which leaves their same neighbors in constant headaches. Seon Do Jin is Me Ri’s first love and Dae Gu’s senior. He sticks around Me Ri as he pities the situation that she is in. Wang Bit Na will portray Lee So Ran. Lee So Ran is known as the plastic beauty, or in other words the “Plastic Paris Hilton”. She’s snobby and has fixed her face with plastic surgery, although it turned out very natural. She lives her life similar to Paris Hilton. She has an unique taste in men. One day, she meets a novelist named Kang Dae Gu and falls in love with him.