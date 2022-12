Not Available

Geza Mezga, Paula, teenager Kriszta their daughter and the restless little child, Aladar. So they are the Mezga family. Maybe Maris neighbour should also be counted here. They are always embroiled in extremely strange adventures, thanks to their "distant" relative, MZ/X discovered by Aladar. With the help of Aladar's own radio transceiver, they get in touch with their thirtieth-century relative. Incredible things happen suddenly in an otherwise ordinary family.