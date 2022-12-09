Not Available

Messiah explores the lines among religion, faith and politics. It chronicles the modern world's reaction to a man who first appears in the Middle East, creating a groundswell of followers around him claiming he is the Messiah. Is he feeling from God or is he dangerous to dismantling the world's geopolitical order? CIA agent, an Israeli Shin Bet officer, a Latino preacher and his Texan daughter, a Palestinian refugee and the media, among others.