Not Available

Messy goes to Okido is a 2015 CBeebies children’s television series aimed at 3-5 year olds, consisting of 52 eleven-minute episodes. The main character Messy Monster is voiced by Adam Buxton. The other main characters are his best friends Zoe and Felix and the scientist trio Zim, Zam and Zoom. The series features a combination of live action and 3D and 2D animation. It has international distribution by DHX Media and will be broadcast in several different countries. The show is based on the children’s art and science magazine Okido. The show was developed by Squint/Opera, a London CG studio who set up Doodle Productions devoted to making the TV series. It features the voices of Adam Buxton, Kate Harbour, Shelley Longworth and Rob Rackstraw.