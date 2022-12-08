Met man en macht

Not Available

Gaston Van Opstal has been mayor of Ransegem, a small town in Flanders, for the past seventeen years. He leads his town as a perfect leader of people. But then disaster strikes. Six months before the local election, the town is roughly awakened and the inhabitants are dragged into political life. The municipal politics changes from dormant obviousness into a ruthless election campaign. Choices need to be made between family and career, between self-interest and community interest. Because what happens when people's ambition exceeds their intellect?