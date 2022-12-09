Meteor Wagon

Not Available

The story depicts a man's magical experience travelling back in time to redo his life and rebuild broken relations with his family. Nagata Kazuo visits his ageing father, Tadao, at the hospital but he was unable to fix their turbulent relationship. Upon returning home, he finds a divorce paper from his wife, Miyoko and also his son, Hiroki, behaving violently. As Kazuo always wanted to be a good father unlike his father, he thinks of committing suicide. One day, however, a wagon stops right next to Kazuo. The driver is Hashimoto and his son Kenta who allegedly died in an accident. Even though he didn't understand the situation, Kazuo gets on board and then mysteriously, he was joined by his father who looks like the same age as Kazuo. The drive to change Kazuo's regretful life begins! -- TBS