Popular rap moguls Method Man and Redman give new meaning to the phrase "won't you be my neighbor" when they move to an affluent, gated community in northern New Jersey along with Method Man's feisty old-school mother Dorothea. Their next-door neighbor in the posh Nottingham Estates is Nancy Blaford, a powerful realtor who's trying to get the community board to evict the rappers, while her 12-year-old son Skyler openly admires the dynamic, but totally laid-back duo. Late-night parties, hot ladies and heavy bass SUV's aside, Method Man is a lovable momma's boy who talks to his pet goldfish, "Goldie." Redman, the Abbott to Meth's Costello, realizes they need to connect with their neighbors and become a part of the community. With Dorothea keeping them PG-13, Method & Red change tactics using spirit, kindness and fruit cake to ingratiate th