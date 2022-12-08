Metrosexuality

Not Available

Kwame is seventeen; sexy and unswervingly straight with his hormones raging like a forest fire. But there's no room in his packed schedule to feed the flames. His best mate's in love with his dad - his gay dad has just divorced his husband and plunged into a mid-life attack of 'adultescence', buying a skate-park and becoming the original bitch on wheels. The family counselor has run off with his girlfriend's nouveau rich millionaire father, and his bitch/angel girlfriend is hanging out with a pair of sexy 'lippy lesbians'. It ain't easy being straight in the 21st century - but hey, someone's got to do it...