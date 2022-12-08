Mevaker HaMedina

Not Available

A comedy based on the play 'Rbizor of Russian playwright Nikolai Gogol from -1836 which was presented at the Cameri Theatre adapted by playwright Ilan Hazor. Processing of Hazor Lrbizor classic kept the basic plot skeleton, but the play was' Israelization, allowing Israeli audience both laugh and stand in front of the satirical sting. Southern city council members mistakenly believe that a professional bum smooth and charming, he found refuge in their city, is the emissary of the State Comptroller. Fearing their fate, dancing around all the local activists are trying every possible way to evade judicial review and buy favors.