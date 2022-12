Not Available

Professional chef and cookbook author Marcela Valladolid prepares a fresh take on Mexican food and shares simple and authentic recipes in her series, Mexican Made Easy. Marcela, inspired by her dual Mexican and Southern California upbringing, transforms stereotypes of the cuisine into healthy and easy-to-prepare Mexican meals. Whether serving home-cooked dinner for her son or entertaining friends and family, Marcela brings to the table fresh flavor that fits all tastes.