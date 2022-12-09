Not Available

MGP Nordic is a Scandinavian song contest for children aged 8 to 15, organized by DR, NRK, SVT and YLE through FST5. It originated as a 2000 spin-off of Denmark's Eurovision Song Contest national final known as De unges Melodi Grand Prix, but expanded to become MGP Nordic in 2002 with the addition of Norway and Sweden. MGP Nordic was put on hiatus in 2003 when the European Broadcasting Union began to organize the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, an pan-European expansion of the concept. Regional finalists were sent to the new competition instead of MGP Nordic until 2006, when the countries jointly pulled out of the contest due to concerns over the ethical treatment of competitors. As a result, MGP Nordic was revived in 2007, with the new addition of Finland to the competition. MGP Nordic will not be held in 2010, because Denmark has pulled out to revise the participant requirements for DR's participating in the contest. SVT has since begun competing in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest again for Sweden, returning in 2010.