Mia and me

Mia is an awkward 12-year-old who recently arrived at a new boarding school, where she is given a book and bracelet that are more than they appear to be on the surface. The items have the power to transport Mia to a magical storybook world, Centopia, where she becomes a flying elf who has the ability to talk to unicorns. In Centopia, Mia is given the task of saving the land's unicorns from an evil queen. Helping her in that mission are her new friends, elven warriors Mo -- the son of elven King Raynor -- and Yuko, who has been chosen as a protector of the unicorns.