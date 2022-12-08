Not Available

Kongkai lives his life as a playboy, so his mother wants him to get married with a girl who can make him better. So, she forces him to marry with Arunprapai, a good girl she finds for him. Arunprapai accepts to marry with a guy who she doesn't love to avoid the rumor that she commits adultery with Phuchong, her ex-boyfriend who is going to have a baby with another girl by accident. However, Kongkai and Arunprapai's marriage life is not smooth because Kongkai also has girlfriend named Prungchat and she wants to get him back.