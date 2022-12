Not Available

Miami Guns tells the story of spoiled rich girl Yao Sakurakouji who decides to join the Miami police force to enjoy car chases, gunfights and wanton destruction. The psychotic and not-too-bright Yao is partnered with Lu Amano, the soft-spoken and sharp-tongued daughter of the police chief. Together the dirty duo clean up the streets of Miami and take on a mysterious crime syndicate known only as `The Organization`.