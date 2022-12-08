M.I.B's W Academy

Not Available

The members of MIB, whose specialty is free-style rap and hobby is writing music, entered a special class at ‘W Academy’ in order to learn the idols’ know-how!! However, it does not look that easy for them to adapt themselves to the school because they were born to be hip-hoppers. The real rebellious phase of the rough and free idols! They will go through tough classes to rise the awareness by mastering the idols’ strengths Will they receive the shiny certificate of graduation as a member of ‘W Academy’ that is a prestigious school for idols?