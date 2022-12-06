Micallef Tonight

Not Available

Shaun Micallef set out to prove that variety isn't dead, with the return of a traditional Tonight Show moulded with his own brand of subtle humour and non-traditional celebrity guest interviews and musical acts. Lasting just 13 weeks on Australia's highest rated TV network, Micallef proved to a loyal group of fans that he is the king of late night wit and sarcasm, and picked up some new followers who will, no doubt, await eagerly his return to Australian entertainment in whatever form. The hilarious and almost parody show had a guest list featuring not only the cream of the Australian entertainment industry, but the yoghurt and the cheese as well, including Barry Humphries, Kath & Kim, Jamie Durie, Sigrid Thornton, Dannii Minogue, Gary Sweet, Bridie Carter, Shakaya, Gerard Depardieu, Shane Warne, Alison Whyte, David Campbell, Jose Feliciano, Jimeoin, Erik Thomson, Melissa George, Judith Lucy, Matt Welsh, Kerri-Anne Kenn